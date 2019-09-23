Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

As Asset Management companies, Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 87 1.61 N/A 8.17 10.58 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.70 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 highlights Evercore Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Evercore Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Evercore Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Evercore Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc. has an average target price of $89, and a 5.15% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evercore Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 42.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Evercore Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.