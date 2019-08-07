Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

This is a contrast between Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 89 1.58 N/A 8.17 10.58 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.22 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 highlights Evercore Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Evercore Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evercore Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Evercore Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Evercore Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.