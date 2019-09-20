Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

We are comparing Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 87 1.56 N/A 8.17 10.58 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 30 1.57 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Evercore Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Focus Financial Partners Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Evercore Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evercore Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Evercore Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$89 is Evercore Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 6.40%. Competitively the average target price of Focus Financial Partners Inc. is $37.5, which is potential 58.90% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Focus Financial Partners Inc. appears more favorable than Evercore Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was more bullish than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Focus Financial Partners Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.