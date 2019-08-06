Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 89 1.53 N/A 8.17 10.58 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Evercore Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 7.45%. Insiders held 3.6% of Evercore Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.