Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

As Asset Management businesses, Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 87 1.61 N/A 8.17 10.58 B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.49 N/A 0.71 26.45

Table 1 demonstrates Evercore Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. B. Riley Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Evercore Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Evercore Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B. Riley Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.95 shows that Evercore Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s 0.88 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Evercore Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc. has an average target price of $89, and a 4.74% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evercore Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 65.6%. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was less bullish than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors B. Riley Financial Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.