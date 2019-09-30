Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

This is a contrast between Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 80 -2.34 39.27M 8.17 10.58 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Evercore Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Evercore Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 49,105,914.72% 53.6% 20.7% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Evercore Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc. has a consensus price target of $89, and a 11.11% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Evercore Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was more bullish than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Evercore Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.