Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 89 1.54 N/A 8.17 10.58 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.37 N/A 1.02 16.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Evercore Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation. Apollo Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Evercore Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Evercore Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evercore Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.95 beta indicates that Evercore Inc. is 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apollo Investment Corporation’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was less bullish than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Evercore Inc. beats Apollo Investment Corporation.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.