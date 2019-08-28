Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Both Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 88 1.44 N/A 8.17 10.58 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.36 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evercore Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Evercore Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Alcentra Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evercore Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Evercore Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.23% for Evercore Inc. with average target price of $89.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evercore Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Evercore Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.