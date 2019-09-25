Evercore Inc. (EVR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 87 1.56 N/A 8.17 10.58 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 17.56 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evercore Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evercore Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Evercore Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc. has a 8.33% upside potential and a consensus price target of $89.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares and 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of Evercore Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was more bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.