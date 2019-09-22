Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 87 1.61 N/A 8.17 10.58 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.22 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Evercore Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Evercore Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Evercore Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc.’s upside potential is 5.15% at a $89 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evercore Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 36.07% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of Evercore Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was more bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.