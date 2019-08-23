Evercore Inc. (EVR) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 88 1.51 N/A 8.17 10.58 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evercore Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evercore Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc.’s upside potential is 12.59% at a $89 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares and 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Evercore Inc. has stronger performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Evercore Inc. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.