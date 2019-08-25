Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 88 1.46 N/A 8.17 10.58 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.64 N/A 0.52 26.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Evercore Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Evercore Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Evercore Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Evercore Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.89% and an $89 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares. 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Evercore Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund on 9 of the 11 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.