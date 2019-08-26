Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 88 1.46 N/A 8.17 10.58 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Evercore Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evercore Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evercore Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.89% and an $89 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares and 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares. Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Evercore Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.