Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Evercore Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Evercore Inc. has 3.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Evercore Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.60% 20.70% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Evercore Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. N/A 88 10.58 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Evercore Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Evercore Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Evercore Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

Evercore Inc. presently has an average target price of $89, suggesting a potential upside of 12.52%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%. Based on the data given earlier, Evercore Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evercore Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Evercore Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evercore Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Evercore Inc.’s rivals have 3.49 and 3.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evercore Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evercore Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Evercore Inc. has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Evercore Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Evercore Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Evercore Inc.’s peers beat Evercore Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.