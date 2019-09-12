Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Evercore Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Evercore Inc. has 3.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Evercore Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.60% 20.70% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Evercore Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. N/A 87 10.58 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Evercore Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Evercore Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

Evercore Inc. presently has an average target price of $89, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 186.70%. Based on the data given earlier, Evercore Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evercore Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Evercore Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Evercore Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Evercore Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 3.58 Quick Ratio. Evercore Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evercore Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Evercore Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.95. In other hand, Evercore Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Evercore Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Evercore Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.