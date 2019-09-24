Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evercore Inc. has 94.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Evercore Inc. has 3.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Evercore Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.60% 20.70% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Evercore Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. N/A 87 10.58 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Evercore Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Evercore Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

$89 is the consensus price target of Evercore Inc., with a potential upside of 9.16%. The potential upside of the competitors is 198.05%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Evercore Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evercore Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Evercore Inc. has stronger performance than Evercore Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evercore Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Evercore Inc.’s competitors have 3.49 and 3.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evercore Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evercore Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.95 shows that Evercore Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evercore Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Evercore Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Evercore Inc.’s peers beat Evercore Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.