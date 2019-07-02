Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Contrasting side by side

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 87 1.81 N/A 7.80 10.90 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.86 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evercore Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Evercore Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.38 beta which makes it 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Evercore Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Evercore Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Evercore Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc. has an average price target of $66, and a -25.80% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evercore Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 52% respectively. Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6%

For the past year Evercore Inc. has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.