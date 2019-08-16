Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 89 1.51 N/A 8.17 10.58 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.46 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 highlights Evercore Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Evercore Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evercore Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Evercore Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$89 is Evercore Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.23%. Competitively the consensus price target of Focus Financial Partners Inc. is $39.63, which is potential 80.71% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Focus Financial Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than Evercore Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evercore Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 90.4%. 3.6% are Evercore Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was more bullish than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Focus Financial Partners Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.