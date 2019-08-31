Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) Comparison side by side

Both Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 88 1.47 N/A 8.17 10.58 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.57 N/A 2.13 16.32

Demonstrates Evercore Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Federated Investors Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Evercore Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Evercore Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Volatility and Risk

Evercore Inc.’s 1.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Federated Investors Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evercore Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Federated Investors Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Evercore Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Federated Investors Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Evercore Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc. has a 11.58% upside potential and a consensus price target of $89. Competitively Federated Investors Inc. has a consensus price target of $31, with potential downside of -3.25%. The data provided earlier shows that Evercore Inc. appears more favorable than Federated Investors Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evercore Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 91.4%. About 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was less bullish than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Federated Investors Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.