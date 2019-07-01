Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Comparison side by side

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 87 1.81 N/A 7.80 10.90 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Evercore Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Evercore Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -25.80% and an $66 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93% of Evercore Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Evercore Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.