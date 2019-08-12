Evercore (EVR) to pay $0.58 on Sep 13, 2019; Maximus (MMS) Sellers Decreased By 4.34% Their Shorts

Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:EVR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Evercore Inc’s current price of $78.67 translates into 0.74% yield. Evercore Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 286,212 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) had a decrease of 4.34% in short interest. MMS's SI was 1.34 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.34% from 1.40 million shares previously. With 267,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS)'s short sellers to cover MMS's short positions. The SI to Maximus Inc's float is 2.16%. The stock decreased 4.68% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 770,692 shares traded or 177.63% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Investment Banking and Investment Management. It has a 9.67 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency equity trading services and equity research.

