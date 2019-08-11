Evercore (EVR) to pay $0.58 on Sep 13, 2019; D-E Shaw & Company Boosted Neogen (NEOG) Holding

Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:EVR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Evercore Inc’s current price of $78.67 translates into 0.74% yield. Evercore Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 286,113 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Neogen Corp (NEOG) stake by 108.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 103,386 shares as Neogen Corp (NEOG)’s stock rose 18.86%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 198,711 shares with $11.40M value, up from 95,325 last quarter. Neogen Corp now has $3.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 137,327 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Investment Banking and Investment Management. It has a 9.67 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency equity trading services and equity research.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) stake by 6,635 shares to 10,519 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) stake by 50,513 shares and now owns 24,487 shares. Bhp Group Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BHP) was reduced too.

