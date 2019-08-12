Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

As Application Software companies, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 79 15.90 N/A -1.64 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.28 N/A 0.07 44.46

In table 1 we can see Everbridge Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Everbridge Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Everbridge Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, SilverSun Technologies Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Everbridge Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Everbridge Inc.’s upside potential is 7.31% at a $88.25 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Everbridge Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.38% and 13.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Everbridge Inc. shares. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 13.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year Everbridge Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Everbridge Inc. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.