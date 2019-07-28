Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 76 21.18 N/A -1.64 0.00 Red Violet Inc. 9 8.06 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Everbridge Inc. and Red Violet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Everbridge Inc. and Red Violet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Red Violet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Red Violet Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Everbridge Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Everbridge Inc. and Red Violet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Everbridge Inc.’s downside potential is -21.96% at a $80 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Everbridge Inc. shares and 11.7% of Red Violet Inc. shares. 1.8% are Everbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.2% of Red Violet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01% Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. has weaker performance than Red Violet Inc.

Summary

Red Violet Inc. beats Everbridge Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.