Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)

Both Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 77 21.24 N/A -1.64 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Everbridge Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Everbridge Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Everbridge Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Everbridge Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Everbridge Inc. has a -22.19% downside potential and a consensus target price of $80.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Everbridge Inc. shares and 79.2% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares. Everbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.97% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. has stronger performance than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.