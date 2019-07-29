Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 76 21.18 N/A -1.64 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 194 22.47 N/A 2.45 83.39

In table 1 we can see Everbridge Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Everbridge Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Everbridge Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Everbridge Inc.’s downside potential is -21.96% at a $80 average price target. On the other hand, Paycom Software Inc.’s potential downside is -17.86% and its average price target is $193.2. The information presented earlier suggests that Paycom Software Inc. looks more robust than Everbridge Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Everbridge Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 77.8%. 1.8% are Everbridge Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01% Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. has weaker performance than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Everbridge Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.