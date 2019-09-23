Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Since Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 82 13.18 N/A -1.64 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 62.35 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Everbridge Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Everbridge Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Everbridge Inc. has an average price target of $92.67, and a 37.27% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Everbridge Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.38% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Everbridge Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. was more bullish than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Everbridge Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.