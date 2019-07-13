Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Reaches $99.22 High on Jul, 13; Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) reached all time high today, Jul, 13 and still has $107.16 target or 8.00% above today’s $99.22 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.27 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $107.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $261.36 million more. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $99.22. About 180,851 shares traded. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 95.08% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBG News: 16/03/2018 – Everbridge’s Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA Successful; 03/05/2018 – Everbridge Expands Reach and Partnership Ecosystem of IT Alerting™: New Generation IT Response Automation Platform; 30/04/2018 – Everbridge Appoints Tracy Reinhold as Chief Security Officer; 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC SEES FY 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $1.58 TO $1.54; 07/05/2018 – Everbridge 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys New 1.7% Position in Everbridge; 17/04/2018 – Everbridge Honored as a Winner in the 2018 Info Security Product Guide’s Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – RadioResource: Everbridge Buys 94.2% of UMS; 12/03/2018 – Everbridge Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Eight Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Everbridge Completes Voluntary Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA

Among 6 analysts covering Thomas Cook Group PLC (LON:TCG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Thomas Cook Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) rating on Friday, May 17. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and GBX 24 target. The stock of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Berenberg. The rating was downgraded by Oddo & Cie on Friday, May 17 to “Reduce”. Shore Capital maintained the shares of TCG in report on Thursday, February 7 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 17 target. The stock of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 3. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, February 11. HSBC maintained Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) on Wednesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of TCG in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. See Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 24.00 New Target: GBX 13.00 Downgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 46.00 New Target: GBX 17.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 12.00 Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Oddo & Cie Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 35.00 New Target: GBX 18.00 Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 43.00 New Target: GBX 24.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 28.00 Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Under Review Under Review

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 27.00 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 32.00 New Target: GBX 27.00 Unchanged

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 43.00 Maintain

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable clients to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The Company’s SaaS platform enables clients to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging.

Analysts await Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 30.19% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Everbridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% EPS growth.

