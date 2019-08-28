Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Reaches $84.34 After 9.00% Down Move; Zynga – Class A (ZNGA) SI Increased By 15.91%

The stock of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 184,067 shares traded. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 125.13% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 125.13% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBG News: 07/05/2018 – Everbridge 1Q Rev $30.5M; 03/05/2018 – Everbridge Expands Reach and Partnership Ecosystem of IT Alerting™: New Generation IT Response Automation Platform; 17/04/2018 – Everbridge Honored as a Winner in the 2018 Info Security Product Guide’s Global Excellence Awards®; 17/04/2018 – Everbridge Honored as a Winner in the 2018 Info Security Product Guide’s Global Excellence Awards®; 16/03/2018 – Everbridge’s Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA Successful; 03/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Unified Messaging Systems ASA (UMS.OS) Now EVBG; 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC SEES FY 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $1.58 TO $1.54; 16/03/2018 – Everbridge’s Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA Successful; 30/04/2018 – Everbridge Appoints Tracy Reinhold as Chief Security Officer; 19/04/2018 – Everbridge Safety Connection Wins 2018 Platinum Secure Campus AwardThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.83 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $76.75 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EVBG worth $254.79 million less.

Zynga Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had an increase of 15.91% in short interest. ZNGA’s SI was 41.63M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.91% from 35.92 million shares previously. With 18.61M avg volume, 2 days are for Zynga Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s short sellers to cover ZNGA’s short positions. The SI to Zynga Inc – Class A’s float is 4.87%. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 7.75 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynga Enters Oversold Territory (ZNGA) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 19, 2019 : ZNGA, VEON, VIPS, KMI, AKRX, GE, NBR, CMCSA, AVP, NKE, AABA, FOLD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $5.75 lowest target. $7.31’s average target is 29.15% above currents $5.66 stock price. Zynga had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of ZNGA in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Bank of America. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, May 2. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ZNGA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 30 by Stephens.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Zynga Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 880,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Oakbrook Invs Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bluecrest Cap Management accumulated 10,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd owns 2.79M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 6.55 million shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,859 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.80M shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Susquehanna Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 846,315 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) L P stated it has 0.31% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 754,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Everbridge (EVBG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: TDG,ITRI,EVBG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Short Everbridge: No Excuses In SaaS – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Everbridge, Inc.: Strong Growth Story, With Potential For Future Margin Expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Everbridge has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92.67’s average target is 9.88% above currents $84.34 stock price. Everbridge had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6.