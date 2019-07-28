Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Reaches $102.51 High on Jul, 28; Sq Advisors Has Decreased By $144.32 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Position

The stock of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) reached all time high today, Jul, 28 and still has $107.64 target or 5.00% above today’s $102.51 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.38B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $107.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $168.75M more. The stock increased 3.63% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 417,366 shares traded. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 95.08% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBG News: 16/03/2018 – Everbridge’s Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA Successful; 03/05/2018 – Everbridge Expands Reach and Partnership Ecosystem of IT Alerting™: New Generation IT Response Automation Platform; 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $138.7 MLN TO $139.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Everbridge revenue surges 34 pct; 03/05/2018 – Everbridge Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – Everbridge’s Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA Successful; 17/04/2018 – Everbridge Honored as a Winner in the 2018 Info Security Product Guide’s Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – RadioResource: Everbridge Buys 94.2% of UMS; 17/04/2018 – Everbridge Honored as a Winner in the 2018 Info Security Product Guide’s Global Excellence Awards®; 05/03/2018 RadioResource: Everbridge Makes $33.6M Offer for Norway’s Unified Messaging Systems

Sq Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 53.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sq Advisors Llc sold 763,601 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Sq Advisors Llc holds 672,007 shares with $127.65M value, down from 1.44 million last quarter. Apple Inc now has $955.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas

Analysts await Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 30.19% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Everbridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% EPS growth.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable clients to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. The company has market cap of $3.38 billion. The Company’s SaaS platform enables clients to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. Shares for $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 76 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Needham. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley.

