Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 81 16.37 N/A -1.64 0.00 SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.52 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Everbridge Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7%

Liquidity

Everbridge Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, SeaChange International Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SeaChange International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Everbridge Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Everbridge Inc.’s average price target is $92.67, while its potential upside is 7.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. shares and 50.4% of SeaChange International Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. has stronger performance than SeaChange International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Everbridge Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.