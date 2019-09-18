Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 82 13.03 N/A -1.64 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 28 9.40 N/A -3.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Everbridge Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Everbridge Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Pluralsight Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Pluralsight Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Everbridge Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Everbridge Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 38.75% for Everbridge Inc. with consensus target price of $92.67. Competitively Pluralsight Inc. has a consensus target price of $27.25, with potential upside of 48.02%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Pluralsight Inc. seems more appealing than Everbridge Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Everbridge Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.38% and 95.5% respectively. 0.9% are Everbridge Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pluralsight Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year Everbridge Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pluralsight Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Everbridge Inc. beats Pluralsight Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.