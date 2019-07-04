Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Comparing side by side

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 71 19.29 N/A -1.64 0.00 Open Text Corporation 38 3.96 N/A 1.02 39.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Everbridge Inc. and Open Text Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Liquidity

Everbridge Inc.'s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Open Text Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Everbridge Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -14.34% for Everbridge Inc. with consensus target price of $80.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Everbridge Inc. shares and 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares. About 1.8% of Everbridge Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Open Text Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01% Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. was more bullish than Open Text Corporation.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.