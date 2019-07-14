Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Comparing side by side

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 73 20.50 N/A -1.64 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 0.60 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Everbridge Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Everbridge Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Everbridge Inc.’s downside potential is -19.37% at a $80 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Everbridge Inc. shares and 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares. Everbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01% Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. had bullish trend while Luokung Technology Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.