Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Analysts See $-0.37 EPS; CHINOOK ENERGY NEW ORDINARY SHARES (CNKEF) Shorts Raised By 5.12%

CHINOOK ENERGY INC NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNKEF) had an increase of 5.12% in short interest. CNKEF’s SI was 375,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.12% from 357,100 shares previously. With 669,800 avg volume, 1 days are for CHINOOK ENERGY INC NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNKEF)’s short sellers to cover CNKEF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0892 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 30.19% from last quarter’s $-0.53 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Everbridge, Inc.’s analysts see -5.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $97.86. About 239,744 shares traded. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 95.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBG News: 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.59 TO $0.57; 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC SEES FY 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $1.58 TO $1.54; 23/04/2018 – DJ Everbridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBG); 16/03/2018 – UMS – EVERBRIDGE’S TAKEOVER OFFER FOR UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – EVERBRIDGE BUYS UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS; 03/04/2018 – Everbridge Completes Voluntary Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA; 17/04/2018 – Everbridge Honored as a Winner in the 2018 Info Security Product Guide’s Global Excellence Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Everbridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Everbridge Expands Reach and Partnership Ecosystem of IT Alerting™: New Generation IT Response Automation Platform; 03/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Unified Messaging Systems ASA (UMS.OS) Now EVBG

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable clients to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. The company has market cap of $3.22 billion. The Company’s SaaS platform enables clients to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. It currently has negative earnings. The company's critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging.

