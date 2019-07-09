Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) Reaches $2.76 52 Week Low; Broadway Financial (BYFC) Has 3 Sentiment

The stock of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.65 target or 4.00% below today’s $2.76 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $42.75M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $2.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.71M less. The stock increased 9.42% or $0.2373 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7573. About 57,770 shares traded or 447.95% up from the average. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) has risen 30.37% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EVK News: 15/05/2018 – Ever-Glory Intl Group Had $65.2M of Cash and Cash Equivalents at March 31; 28/03/2018 Ever-Glory Intl Group 4Q Net $5.5M; 15/05/2018 – Ever-Glory Intl Group 1Q EPS 6c; 28/03/2018 – Ever-Glory Intl Group 4Q EPS 37c

Broadway Financial Corp (BYFC) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 3 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 1 sold and reduced stock positions in Broadway Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.56 million shares, up from 2.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Broadway Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 824 shares traded. Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) has declined 36.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BYFC News: 30/04/2018 – Broadway Financial 1Q EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 DJ Broadway Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYFC)

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Broadway Financial Corporation for 1.60 million shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 7,586 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 42,335 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 431 shares.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. The company has market cap of $45.44 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. It has a 37.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc

