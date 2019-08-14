Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) and Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Contrasting side by side

Both Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) and Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 4 0.11 N/A 0.72 4.58 Superior Group of Companies Inc. 17 0.54 N/A 1.09 15.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. and Superior Group of Companies Inc. Superior Group of Companies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ever-Glory International Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Superior Group of Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1% Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s 0.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Superior Group of Companies Inc. has a -0.01 beta which is 101.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Superior Group of Companies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ever-Glory International Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ever-Glory International Group Inc. and Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Superior Group of Companies Inc. has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 97.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.4% of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares and 38.6% of Superior Group of Companies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 10.6% are Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 6.79% 0% -12.7% -17.11% -13.16% -17.35% Superior Group of Companies Inc. 4.03% -1.9% 3.65% -3.84% -16.65% -3.57%

For the past year Ever-Glory International Group Inc. was more bearish than Superior Group of Companies Inc.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies Inc. beats Ever-Glory International Group Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. engages in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing apparels primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, and Sea To Sky brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,378 stores, including 68 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.