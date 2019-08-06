Eventide Asset Management Trimmed Position in Varonis Sys (VRNS) as Share Price Rose; Kla (KLAC) Holder Kempner Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Market Value Rose

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 11,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 27,189 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 38,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.65% or $8.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 2.09M shares traded or 26.30% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05M, down from 652,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 229,225 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: ITW, DOV, KMB, KLAC, AME – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund owns 3,285 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 8,675 shares stake. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 7,986 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Co invested in 73,865 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,927 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 966,488 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Blair William Co Il reported 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 5,700 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 2,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westover Advsr Ltd owns 2,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 18,893 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 76,925 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Capital Prns Ltd Partnership has 7,390 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.13M shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 5,456 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 107,172 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 50 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). First Tru Advsr LP holds 313,889 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 322,326 shares in its portfolio. Stanley has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Liability stated it has 86,977 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0.02% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jane Street Grp Lc reported 27,876 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity.