Eventide Asset Management Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Decreased as Stock Declined; Scott & Selber Upped Its Sysco (SYY) Position by $743,952

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 805,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.04 million, down from 936,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 31,254 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%); 08/03/2018 – Kriti Sharma: Sharma, an engineering leader at London-based Sage, has become a leading voice about the importance of building ethical AI. 13/ #IWD2018; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group PLC Sees Trading Below Views; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Adj EPS 14.22p; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Blue Sage Capital: 2017 in Review; 27/04/2018 – Innersight Entertainment Introduces Book Two in Seven-Part Sage Alexander Series; 28/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics CEO: Have to weigh investor returns but will price postpartum drug ‘fairly’

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.52. About 340,249 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 14,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $34.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 59,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group has 14,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pura Vida Invs Ltd accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 36,339 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Raymond James holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 33,107 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated accumulated 370,072 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Regions Fincl owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 81,773 shares. Bb Biotech Ag holds 5.5% or 1.38 million shares. Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares. 7,523 are owned by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 36 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,390 shares to 6,590 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin State Bank The invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hemenway Tru Limited Liability owns 10,740 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 4.55M are owned by Century Cos Inc. King Luther Capital reported 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sky Investment Group Limited Company owns 65,145 shares. Davis R M accumulated 4,744 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 1,354 shares stake. Korea Inv accumulated 861,383 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,550 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 191,828 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 856,152 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Ltd accumulated 35,782 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.09% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Gm Advisory Inc has 3,650 shares.