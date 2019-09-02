Eventide Asset Management Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Has Lowered by $355,000; Francisco Partners Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) as Share Value Declined

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 728,618 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.18M market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 90,616 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.74 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.76 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 30,970 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc reported 11,849 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0% or 34,623 shares. Northern holds 0% or 963,154 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 12,618 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 635 shares in its portfolio. Weber Alan W has 1.21 million shares. Amer Interest Gru invested in 0% or 17,260 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 1.08M shares. Sei Investments accumulated 16,400 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc stated it has 17,751 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgeway has invested 0.04% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Victory Capital Inc has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 33,401 shares. Vident Advisory Lc owns 11,416 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 109,139 shares. 982,439 are owned by Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 560 shares. Schroder Invest holds 0.17% or 755,669 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0.08% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% or 33,663 shares. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). The California-based Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 12,263 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.14M shares. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Bailard owns 3,160 shares.