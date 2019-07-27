Eventide Asset Management Position in Splunk (SPLK) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Alpha Cubed Investments Lowered Intel (INTC) Position by $899,410; Valuation Declined

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 136,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 428,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.33 million, down from 564,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 1.09M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK)

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 398,973 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43 million, down from 415,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 37,000 shares to 205,000 shares, valued at $22.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magenta Therapeutics Inc by 419,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First American Bank reported 1,953 shares. Fund Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Advisory Rech Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50 shares. Reliance Tru Comm Of Delaware has 7,220 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Limited owns 1,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Gideon Advisors has 0.77% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 17,200 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 87,827 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 252 were reported by Huntington Comml Bank. Hightower Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 12,588 shares. Moreover, Avalon Glob Asset Management Llc has 5.63% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 84,620 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,879 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 4,698 were accumulated by Creative Planning.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 4,300 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 15.23 million shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors holds 1.9% or 129,795 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 1.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 0.18% or 22,970 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt owns 8,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2,355 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca owns 51,111 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Parsons Ri holds 1.28% or 217,614 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth has 0.5% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has 0.76% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.89M shares. Franklin owns 0.33% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11.38 million shares. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 0.51% or 59,886 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Llc has 144,674 shares for 2% of their portfolio.

