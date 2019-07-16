Eventide Asset Management Position in Five9 (FIVN) Has Decreased by $4.32 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 811,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.85 million, down from 894,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.22% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 2.56M shares traded or 236.08% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 77,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.82 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, down from 7.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78 million shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 48,200 shares to 117,000 shares, valued at $36.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares to 236,980 shares, valued at $413.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

