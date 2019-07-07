Eventide Asset Management Lowered Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding by $15.93 Million as Stock Rose; Envestnet Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) by $493,148

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 6,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,731 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 306,205 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 121,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67 million, down from 255,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 217,276 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 224,000 shares to 499,000 shares, valued at $19.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glazer Cap Ltd Co holds 75,000 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Omni Prtn Llp has 73,390 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 5,543 shares. Commerce Bancshares holds 0% or 1,706 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 261,456 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Fpr Prns Lc owns 884,828 shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 71,630 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 9,392 shares. Victory Management has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Comerica Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 4,701 shares. Villere St Denis J And Com Lc invested in 568,472 shares or 4.91% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 44,560 shares. Alpine Assoc Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 474,603 shares.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.46M for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 19,931 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 9,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 68 shares. Haverford Financial Ser invested in 0.38% or 12,854 shares. 1,198 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. 430,381 were accumulated by Qv. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management reported 87,624 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 1,795 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 177,300 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 14,307 shares to 123,400 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 24,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,383 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.64 million activity. KELLY DENIS F sold 1,180 shares worth $96,973. The insider Armstrong Steve sold 5,293 shares worth $436,579. POLLI GREGORY sold $1.05M worth of stock or 12,736 shares.