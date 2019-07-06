Eventide Asset Management Lowered Position in Varonis Sys (VRNS) as Shares Rose; Williams Jones & Associates Cut Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding by $869,078

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 18,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 61,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 372,987 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, down from 652,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.67. About 152,112 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis to Present at December Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varonis: Still A Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 209% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Us Bancshares De invested in 0% or 75 shares. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 9,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 43,230 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 2,859 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 24,000 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 17,643 shares. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.71 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited invested in 0.01% or 13,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn accumulated 0% or 26,247 shares. Duncker Streett reported 4 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants stated it has 0.02% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 180,379 shares in its portfolio. 3,370 were accumulated by Stifel Finance.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 37,000 shares to 205,000 shares, valued at $22.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 223,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ROP) by 8,279 shares to 125,057 shares, valued at $42.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Djia (DIA).

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.93% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.09 per share. EQM’s profit will be $195.52M for 11.42 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Spirit Of America Corporation New York stated it has 240,553 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corp Nj has invested 0.63% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Birchview Cap Lp holds 50,000 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 965,664 shares. Highland LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 84,597 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ares Lc, California-based fund reported 7,142 shares. Cohen And Steers holds 0.03% or 239,763 shares. 14,204 were reported by Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 13,602 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 161,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com reported 51,287 shares.