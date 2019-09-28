Eventide Asset Management Lowered Position in Miller Herman (MLHR) by $1.31 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Lifted Position

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 36,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 116,568 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.75 million, up from 79,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 58.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 21,300 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, down from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 453,717 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,197 shares to 382,858 shares, valued at $49.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

