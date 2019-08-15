Eventide Asset Management Lowered Its Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stake by $13.69 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Ecor1 Capital Lowered Its Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) by $68.69 Million as Stock Declined

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, down from 652,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.92. About 102,310 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 607,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 529,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $98.86. About 46,616 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Trust has 5,800 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 3,543 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 46,800 shares. Stifel Fincl invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 26,672 shares. Partner Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 3,874 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 60 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp invested in 6,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 100,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 2.94 million shares stake. 375,146 are owned by Macquarie Grp. First Mercantile Tru has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Bailard Inc holds 16,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Halcyon Prtn LP holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 103,621 shares. Pdts Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07 million shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $63.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 264,313 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $58.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 71,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability stated it has 883,113 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 213,434 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 92 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 31,136 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,530 shares stake. 3,541 were reported by Hsbc Hldgs Plc. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 26,247 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 796,303 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadian Mngmt LP accumulated 502,100 shares or 1.17% of the stock. 5,130 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Lc. Aqr Management Llc owns 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 86,977 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 75 shares.

