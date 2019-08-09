Eventide Asset Management Lowered Its Hubspot (HUBS) Holding by $5.48 Million; Aflac (AFL) Holder Qv Investors Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 317,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.69 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $193.1. About 77,137 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 150,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 469,979 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.50 million, down from 620,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 107,023 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $812.68 million for 12.21 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited holds 0.16% or 180,612 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd reported 0.2% stake. Peninsula Asset Mngmt has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Co Bank & Trust reported 0.17% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Citadel Advisors Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 65,961 shares. Ifrah Financial Services Inc has invested 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hyman Charles D has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.05% or 1.19M shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,000 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has invested 0.1% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 957,172 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 6,310 shares. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 172 shares. Natixis holds 1.27 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.38 million activity.

