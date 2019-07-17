Eventide Asset Management Lowered By $355,000 Its Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holding; Hap Trading Raised Workday (WDAY) Position By $774,528

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE)’s stock rose 8.20%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 7,500 shares with $1.07M value, down from 10,000 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Eq In now has $16.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $142.2. About 179,618 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129

Hap Trading Llc increased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 35.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc acquired 4,034 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock rose 9.18%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 15,534 shares with $3.00 million value, up from 11,500 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $49.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $217.5. About 881,634 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity. 1,000 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares with value of $197,523 were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 6,569 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2,736 shares. 6,628 were reported by Personal Cap Advsrs. Amp Investors Ltd accumulated 74,644 shares. Macquarie Group owns 46,868 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Services has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 0.07% or 16,998 shares. Cambridge Advsrs owns 11,187 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 23,204 are held by Nicholas Prns Ltd Partnership. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 148 shares stake. 65,132 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.5% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 777,800 shares. 4,072 are held by Homrich & Berg. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated accumulated 10,604 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Hap Trading Llc decreased Ally Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 360,668 shares to 13,200 valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) stake by 2.18M shares and now owns 56,775 shares. Bank Ozk was reduced too.

Among 20 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Workday had 26 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Friday, February 15. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $173 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 1. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. ARE’s profit will be $202.90M for 20.67 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.58% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Cunningham John H, worth $661,300 on Monday, February 11. 5,000 shares valued at $660,150 were sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H on Friday, February 8. Banks Jennifer sold 5,000 shares worth $659,600. MARCUS JOEL S sold $1.30 million worth of stock. CIRUZZI VINCENT sold 6,621 shares worth $874,435.

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Waste Connections Inc stake by 85,000 shares to 602,000 valued at $53.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) stake by 14,000 shares and now owns 48,000 shares. Blueprint Medicines Corp was raised too.