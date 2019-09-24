Eventide Asset Management Lowered Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake by $32.85 Million as Market Value Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (Call) (BDX) Share Price Rose, Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $4.51 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 87.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 258,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, down from 294,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.3. About 385,700 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignan; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916)

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Call) (BDX) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 143,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.16M, down from 161,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $251.88. About 507,681 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-3.41 earnings per share, down 24.91% or $0.68 from last year’s $-2.73 per share. After $-3.55 actual earnings per share reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 168,000 shares to 535,000 shares, valued at $28.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 653,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 1.42 million shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 158 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 88 shares. 22,058 are owned by Van Eck Associate Corporation. Grp One Trading Lp holds 33,321 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc stated it has 24,647 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Jennison Llc accumulated 181,913 shares. 16,000 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Limited. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 9,637 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York accumulated 3,153 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,118 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 42,024 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 6,839 shares or 0% of the stock. Next invested in 0% or 16 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Management Gru Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,435 shares. 18,544 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset. S R Schill reported 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lpl Financial Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gw Henssler And Associates Limited invested in 0.24% or 10,715 shares. Qs Ltd holds 12,162 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 126,327 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 1.38 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Argent Co has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,464 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Comgest Glob Invsts Sas accumulated 1.04 million shares. Princeton Strategies Llc owns 8,370 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stock Yards Fincl Bank Trust Com has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,036 shares. Nuance Ltd reported 42,114 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.53M for 19.02 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amplify Etf Tr by 23,607 shares to 33,907 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lexinfintech Hldgs Ltd (Put) by 91,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA).

