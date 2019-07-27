Eventide Asset Management Lifted Its Position in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) as Stock Value Declined; Alpha Cubed Investments Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Raised by $1.94 Million as Share Value Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 6,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,008 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01 million, up from 53,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 787,264 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 17,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 294,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.36M, up from 277,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 291,808 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 22/05/2018 – Lupagen & Humanigen to explore point-of-care CAR-T therapy; 30/05/2018 – Legend Announces FDA clearance of IND application on CAR-T immuno-cell therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multi; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World O; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Arie Belldegrun, building out his new CAR-T startup, pursues senior biotech sell-sider for CFO post; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World Orphan Drug Congress USA; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sivik Glob invested in 17,705 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 442,241 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 148,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking holds 0.09% or 149,860 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Essex Inv Lc holds 0.1% or 4,368 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,330 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,780 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Aperio Ltd Liability Com holds 11,917 shares. Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 9,340 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research has 0.03% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 35,585 shares. Armistice Lc accumulated 68,000 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 210,198 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 2,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,900 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25. Ambrose Richard F had sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00M on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J accumulated 1,685 shares. Scotia has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). King Wealth has 1.63% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co has 718,489 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Schulhoff Incorporated owns 14,377 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Northeast Consultants accumulated 3,553 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,021 shares. Oakworth Cap has 0.21% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,451 shares. Prudential Public Limited has invested 0.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,000 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 361,158 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 512,035 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Country Club Tru Na holds 877 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 11,998 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 4,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,024 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).